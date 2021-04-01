MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (AP) - A man accused of taking obscene photos of women at Alabama grocery stores was convicted Thursday of felony voyeurism.

James Phillip Huggins Jr., 34, entered his guilty plea in Jefferson County court, receiving a 10-year suspended sentence with two years of probation, news outlets reported. A judge also ordered him to register as a convicted sex offender.

Mountain Brook police arrested Huggins in October 2019, shortly after a woman reported that she saw a man taking photos up her skirt at a supermarket, Lt. Chuck Clark said at the time.

Police identified Huggins as the suspect and discovered similar images of multiple other women on electronic devices seized during a search, authorities said. Detectives said they identified at least four victims and Huggins was indicted on four counts of first-degree voyeurism in March 2020.

Huggins’ attorney, Tommy Spina, said Thursday that his client “accepted responsibility for his actions” and was undergoing therapy.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.