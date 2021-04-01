President Biden on Thursday convened his first in-person Cabinet meeting since taking office, tapping a handful of his top officials to sell his newly announced $2.25 trillion infrastructure and climate package.

Mr. Biden said he’s directing Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to explain the plan to Americans.

“Working with my team here in the White House, these Cabinet members will represent me in dealing with Congress, engage the public in selling the plan and help work out the details as we refine it and move forward,” the president said.

Mr. Biden also directed his entire Cabinet to take a “hard look” at agency spending and make sure departments are complying with “Buy American” provisions.

The $2.25 trillion package Mr. Biden announced Wednesday, to be paid for over time with corporate tax hikes, is part one of a multi-part legislative plan that is also expected to include spending on health care and child care.

The modified meeting was held in the East Room, rather than the smaller Cabinet Room in the West Wing, due to the pandemic.

Former President Trump held his first Cabinet meeting on March 13, 2017 and former President Obama held his first one on April 20, 2009.

Mr. Trump didn’t hold a “full” Cabinet meeting with all his confirmed secretaries and agency heads until June 12, 2017.

That meeting and others were notorious for the over-the-top praise Mr. Trump’s team would lavish upon the former president at the start of the gatherings — oftentimes in full view of the press.

Mr. Biden was the only person who spoke at Thursday’s meeting during the few minutes where reporters were present.

Earlier Thursday, Mr. Buttigieg said he couldn’t wait to be in the same room as everyone on Mr. Biden’s team after the proliferation of video conferences during the pandemic.

“Whenever I’m looking at that screen, I’m just awed and humbled to be in the company of such amazing people — a historic Cabinet in its diversity and in the talent that the president has assembled,” Mr. Buttigieg, who is the first openly gay person in a Senate-confirmed Cabinet post, said on CNN.

Of the 25 positions in Mr. Biden’s Cabinet, there are eight that have been filled or are slated to be filled by White men.

Mr. Biden is the first president since Ronald Reagan to have all of his core executive agency heads, which now number 15, confirmed on the first try, though the White House had to pull the nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget after lawmakers raised concerns about her past social media attacks on members of Congress.

Shalanda Young, who was confirmed as deputy OMB director, is serving as acting director until the president picks a nominee to be the permanent head.

Mr. Biden elevated the head of the Office of Science and Technology Policy to the Cabinet, but the Senate has not yet confirmed Eric Lander, his pick for that position.

