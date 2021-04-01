SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - A man found bleeding from razor wire cuts is accused of trying to break into a South Carolina prison to deliver backpacks full of contraband, authorities said.

Nathaniel Jose Perez, 19, was found Wednesday between an inner and outer fence at the Tyger River Correctional Institution in Enoree, The South Carolina Department of Corrections said. Pieces of his clothes were found stuck in the fence’s razor wire, authorities said.

He cut a hole in the exterior fence to drop off the illicit goods for inmates in exchange for money, authorities said. They said he had four backpacks that held marijuana, tobacco, alcohol, cellphones, and other items.

WSPA-TV reports that Perez was charged with trespassing onto a correctional facility, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and attempting to furnish prisoners with contraband.

