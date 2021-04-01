DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A Davenport charged with killing his mother in February has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other counts in the case.

Andrew Rupp, 53, entered the written not guilty pleas on Tuesday, the Quad-City Times reported.

Rupp was arrested after police were called to the PR Masonry Apartments in Davenport on Feb. 16 to check on the welfare of a person. Arriving officers found the body of 77-year-old Dianna Rupp inside one of the units. Police have not said how she died.

Rupp was arrested at the scene and initially charged with interference of official acts and drug possession. He was later charged with first-degree murder.

In his plea Tuesday, Rupp demanded his right to a speedy trial, but has since waived that right.

