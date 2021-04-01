EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - An Evansville man convicted of fatally stabbing his estranged wife and her ex-husband has been sentenced to 110 years in prison.

Ernest Lee Douglas, 48, learned his punishment Wednesday after a jury on March 12 convicted him on two counts of murder.

Police conducting a welfare check found the bodies Satanna Kendle-Douglas and Donte Meriwether, both 43, in the woman’s Evansville apartment on Aug. 19, 2019, The Evansville Courier & Press reported.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner determined they died of multiple stab wounds.

Kendle-Douglas had asked police to bar her estranged husband from her apartment following an altercation between Douglas and Meriwether two months earlier.

Neighbors told police they saw a man leave the apartment covered in blood.

A neighbor reported seeing a man arrive and leave in a gray SUV. Police discovered evidence of blood in a gray SUV owned by Douglas, a probable cause affidavit said.

