The Biden administration enlisted a “community corps” of sports leagues, churches and unions Thursday to promote the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens rapidly and officials mull the point where supply will outstrip demand.

Vice President Kamala Harris said she’s happy that nearly 100 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine but they have to be frank about challenges ahead.

“In some communities — some of our hardest-hit communities — it’s too hard to access the vaccine or get information about it. And we have to be honest about that,” Ms. Harris told corps members in a virtual meeting. “In some communities, there is a concern about getting vaccinated. Some based on mistrust, based on history. Some rooted in misinformation, of which there is a lot out there, and we need your help to combat that.”

Federal officials point to research that shows Americans want to hear from doctors, family members or other trusted voices in making the decision whether to get vaccinated. The administration on Thursday said it enlisted 275 organizations to mobilize community leaders, athletes, scientists and others to address the wary.

“They’re going to look to you,” Mrs. Harris told corps members assembled, Hollywood Squares-style, on a TV screen.

She said the corps will underscore the safety and efficacy of the vaccine while holding “Share the Mic” Q&A sessions online to answer questions people have about what’s in the shots and how they work.

The team includes a long list of faith organizations, unions and groups representing minorities, including the NAACP, and top sports and entertainment groups like Major League Baseball and the NFL.

NASCAR signed on, a notable addition as polls show white Republicans and rural residents are among the most resistant to getting vaccinated. Others, including comedian George Lopez, signed on individually to serve as community corps members.

Roughly 30% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 16% is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Americans are still feverishly refreshing web pages and beating the bushes for excess doses as they clamor for their turn, though officials are worried about hesitancy in some quarters as they try to vaccinate at least 70% of the population.

The rollout has been limited to select groups, though more and more states are opening up eligibility to all adults within their borders, offering the first real test of interest.

For instance, parts of central Arkansas reportedly couldn’t fill all of their appointments even as other parts of the state queued up waiting lists for the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and one-dose version from Johnson & Johnson.

The urgency of the campaign is underscored by a daily case count that is pinned above 60,000 — a dangerously high baseline —after weeks of steady declines earlier in the year.

“We want every adult in the United States to sign up and get vaccinated when it is their turn because that is what will make us strong and make us healthy and get us through this pandemic,” Ms. Harris said. “We are at a phase where we can actually get ahold of this thing and advance where we want to be as a country in terms of protecting our neighbors.”

The administration on Thursday released a quartet of 30-second ads that feature photos of people fighting through the pandemic and getting vaccinated. Soulful lyrics, backed by an organ or piano, let viewers know it’s “gonna be all right.”

A Spanish-language spot is titled “Un Rayo de Esperanza,” or “A Ray of Hope.”

Also Thursday, Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine remained highly effective, at 91.3%, as measured seven days through six months after the second dose in a study that compared cases between the placebo and vaccine arms of its human trial. The companies didn’t detect any safety concerns in the long-term follow-up, giving Pfizer confidence to apply for full approval from the Food and Drug Administration instead of relying on its emergency-use authorization.

The companies said among 800 trial participants in South Africa, where an aggressive strain is dominant, it found nine cases and all of them were in the placebo group.

“These data confirm the favorable efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine and position us to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said. “The high vaccine efficacy observed through up to six months following a second dose and against the variant prevalent in South Africa provides further confidence in our vaccine’s overall effectiveness.”

