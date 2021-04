FREMONT, Calif. (AP) - Police in the San Francisco Bay Area shot and killed someone in a hotel parking lot Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. outside Hyatt Place in Fremont and the person who was shot died at the scene, according to a police tweet.

No officers were hurt.

No other details were immediately released.

