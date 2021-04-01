By - Associated Press - Thursday, April 1, 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 31-year-old inmate at the Caddo Correctional Center.

Casey Louis Simpson died March 16. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed his death Wednesday, The Shreveport Times reported.

Sheriff’s officials say he had been found unresponsive in his cell.

Preliminary results of an autopsy are consistent with natural causes, and that they found no evidence of trauma, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a statement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide