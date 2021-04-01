Stocks for Johnson & Johnson and Emergent BioSolutions fell in early trading Thursday amid reports that around 15 million doses of J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality checks after an ingredients mix-up.

Emergent BioSolutions was down over 13 points, or 14%, as it dealt with the fallout from the problem at its Baltimore facility.

Workers conflated ingredients from the J&J vaccine and a version from AstraZeneca, which is also being produced at the plant. Both vaccines use an adenovirus-vector — essentially an inactivated virus that introduces proteins in cells that create antibodies —but the versions’ ingredients aren’t interchangeable.

J&J, whose stocks slid over 1 point, or 1%, in early trading, said the Baltimore plant hasn’t produced any of the doses in use so far in the U.S.

Those were made in the Netherlands, as the Baltimore facility awaits regulatory clearance to produce doses.

Requiring just a single shot, the J&J vaccine is an efficient and easy-to-store weapon in the COVID-19 fight.

Whether the contamination issue delays the rollout or amounts to a blip remains to be seen.

J&J said it plans to deliver on its promise of 100 million doses by the end of May and will beef up oversight at the Emergent BioSolutions plant.

“Quality and safety continue to be our top priority. Therefore, as we continue to work with FDA and Emergent toward the Emergency Use Authorization of the Emergent Bayview Facility, Johnson & Johnson is providing additional experts in manufacturing, technical operations and quality to be on-site at Emergent to supervise, direct and support all manufacturing of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” the company said.

But the hiccup is an embarrassment for J&J and a black eye for Emergent, which according to The Associated Press faced a series of citations for poorly trained employees, cracked vials and mold around one of its facilities.

President Biden was scheduled to visit the Baltimore facility in mid-March but scrapped the visit shortly after the New York Times reported on the company’s outsized lobbying and influence over the nation’s medical reserve, the Strategic National Stockpile.

Mr. Biden instead gathered CEOs from J&J and Merck to tout a vaccine-producing partnership between the rival companies.

Emergent BioSolutions did not immediately respond to a Washington Times inquiry about the recent mix-up and if any disciplinary actions were taken.

