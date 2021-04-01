Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentlemen Doug Emhoff, will move next week into their new home at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., her spokeswoman said Thursday.

Symone D. Sanders, the vice president’s senior adviser and chief spokesperson, said that Ms. Harris and Mr. Emhoff will finally make the move following the completion of repairs made at the residence.

“The move was initially delayed to allow for repairs to the home that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied,” Ms. Sanders said in a statement posted on the social media service Twitter.

“The repairs included maintenance on the HVAC system, replacing the liners in the chimneys and refurbishing of some of the hardwood floors,” Ms. Sanders added.

Located roughly three miles northwest of the White House, a 19th century home situated on the grounds of the Naval Observatory has served as the official residence of the vice president since 1974.

Ms. Harris has been temporarily living at the historic Blair House, the president’s official guest house located on Pennsylvania Ave across from the White House, since being sworn-in to office on Jan. 20.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.