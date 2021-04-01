The Satan shoe can go to hell.
A federal judge ruled Thursday that Lil Nas X’s limited edition sneaker violates footwear giant Nike’s trademark.
According to a CNN report, the judge granted Nike a temporary restraining order against the New York art collective MSCHF, which designed and is distributing the Satan Shoe.
The $1,018 devil-themed shoes cannot be sold and orders cannot be filled, though MSCHF said 665 of the 666 limited-edition pairs already had been shipped.
Nike’s lawyers had argued that the shoes, which feature a white “swoosh” and the biblical citation Luke 10:18 (“And He said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightning fall from heaven.”)
Nike said some consumers had threatened to boycott the company over its perceived peddling of Satanic sneakers.
