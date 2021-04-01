LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man was charged with first-degree murder Thursday in a road rage shooting last week that left a Pennsylvania woman dead.

Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, was arrested early Thursday at an apartment complex, the Robeson County Sherriff’s Office said in a news release.

Floyd is charged in the fatal shooting of Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania. The arrest comes a week after Eberly was killed when shots were fired from a car on Interstate 95, just north of Lumberton, as Eberly and her husband were driving to the beach. Ryan Eberly was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed a road rage encounter unknowingly developed after the victim’s GMC Yukon came close to Floyd‘s Chevrolet Malibu during a merge into a lane. Floyd then allegedly pulled to the victim’s passenger side, rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door. Witnesses said the suspect then drove off.

In addition to the murder charge, Floyd is also charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said surveillance footage provided by dozens of businesses and residents helped track Floyd‘s path before and after the shooting.

“Regardless of the circumstances, no one deserved to be murdered while traveling our nation’s highways,” Wilkins said in the release.

It could not be immediately determined if Floyd has retained an attorney.

