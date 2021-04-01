STAFFORD, N.J. (AP) - A man who was driving drunk when he crashed into a tree last year, killing his passenger, has been sentenced to seven years in state prison.

Jeydon Lowe, 25, of Barnegat will have to serve nearly six years of the term imposed Wednesday before he becomes eligible for parole, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. He had pleaded guilty earlier this year to a vehicular homicide charge.

The single-vehicle crash occurred March 25 in Stafford, when Lowe’s car left the roadway and struck a tree on Stafford Drive. Prosecutors have said the car was being driven at a high rate of speed when Lowe lost control of the vehicle while trying to make a right-hand turn.

Lowe suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital, but his front-seat passenger - Robert Parlin, 24, of Little Egg Harbor - was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the accident.

