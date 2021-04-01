SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for helping to destroy evidence in the slaying of a woman on a Georgia Army post.

The office of acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said Thursday that 30-year-old Devin Ryan of Hardeeville, South Carolina, was sentenced by a U.S. District Court judge in Savannah, Georgia, after he pleaded guilty to using fire in the commission of a federal felony.

Prosecutors say Ryan had confessed to helping Stafon Jamar Davis burn the car of a woman he killed at Fort Stewart, Georgia, in July 2018. The victim, 24-year-old Abree Boykin, was found fatally shot in her apartment on Fort Stewart while her husband was deployed with his Army unit to South Korea.

Prosecutors say Davis stole Boykin’s car after he shot her, then enlisted Ryan’s help a few hours later to help him burn the car in a remote area near the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

Davis was sentenced to 60 years in prison in February after he pleaded guilty to premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

