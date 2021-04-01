The conservative CEO of MyPillow says he has “piles” of ”all-new material” that he will be releasing soon and which will prove that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of his election victory.

Mike Lindell said in an interview with Newsweek released Thursday that a production called “Absolute Interference” will feature “whistle blowers whose faces won’t be shown” and be uploaded on his website MikeLindellTV soon.

Mr. Lindell told Newsweek that he had hired two investigative firms that will “show every state what happened — not just the swing states.”

He said the election was tainted by the use of Dominion Voting Systems machine “in an attack by the CCP [Chinese Communist Party].”

“We have got piles and piles and piles of evidence. We are going to dump it on the public because they have suppressed it,” he said. He described the evidence as having “all the cyber footprints with IP addresses, IDs of computers” as well as “private audits being done.”

“It is just going to be a mountain of evidence,” he added.

Dominion Voting Systems already is suing MyPillow and Mr. Lindell, accusing them in a $1.3 billion defamation case of spreading false information that its voting machines rigged the 2020 race.

Mr. Lindell’s spreading of such ideas already has gotten him kicked off numerous Silicon Valley social-media outlets. As a result he is launching Frank, a new social media platform that he told Newsweek he expects to be ready by mid-April.

“We are looking at the week of the 12th [of April]” he said of its launch, “I’m hoping sooner, that’s been under attack too, but we are still on course.”

When Newsweek told him of criticism that he was simply peddling conspiracy theories, Mr. Lindell dismissed the website’s claim.

“They are just hit jobs, they are lying. I have it all or I wouldn’t be going out publicly,” he said.

