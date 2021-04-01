WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 9-year-old boy was seriously hurt when he was hit by a truck that was speed racing on a Wichita street, police said.

Two teenage boys were arrested after the race Wednesday evening in south Wichita.

Witnesses reported seeing two trucks racing when one of the trucks struck the boy, Officer Trevor Macy said in a news release.

The boy was seriously injured but was expected to survive, police said.

The drivers fled but were later found and arrested. A 16-year-old boy was booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of reckless driving and driving without a license. A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, reckless driving, hit and run and violating driver’s license restrictions.

The incident comes less than two weeks after an 18-year-old was killed while street racing in east Wichita. Brennan Peshek was racing another vehicle when his lane ended and he slammed into a tree and pole. He died later at a hospital.

