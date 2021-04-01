ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) - Police making compliance checks on parolees in southern Michigan have seized five firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

The ammunition, two assault-style rifles, a shotgun and two 9 mm handguns were found Tuesday in a Lenawee County home, The Daily Telegram in Adrian reported Thursday.

Investigators from the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office worked with Michigan Department of Corrections agents to check on people on parole from prison.

State law prohibits parolees from possessing firearms, according to the newspaper.

The checks on parolees also found some who were in possession of marijuana and narcotics. One person had crack cocaine and paraphernalia used for drug trafficking, police said.

Lenawee County is southwest of Detroit.

