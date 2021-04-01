NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A suspect in the shooting of five people in Tennessee fired shots at U.S. marshals who went to a hotel to arrest him Thursday, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Police were on the scene of a La Quinta hotel in Nashville and SWAT negotiators were trying to make contact with Michael Tucker, who was holed up inside, Metro Nashville police spokeswoman Kris Mumford said.

Marshals went to arrest Tucker on Thursday morning on charges that he shot five people Friday in Memphis, Mumford said. Three people were killed and two others were wounded, Memphis police said. Tucker was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list after the Memphis shooting.

As marshals went to arrest Tucker at the Nashville hotel, he fired three shots at them, Mumford said. No one was hit, and marshals did not return fire, she said.

Police have blocked off an area around the hotel.

