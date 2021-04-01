ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta police have charged a 15-year-old driver in a head-on car crash that killed a 4-year-old boy and left another man critically injured.

Police were monitoring a report of a stolen SUV on Wednesday evening when they spotted a car matching the description being driven near south Atlanta, the agency said in a statement.

The car drove away when it noticed police officers, and later crashed into another vehicle head-on, police said. An adult man and the 4-year-old were critically injured and taken to the hospital, officials said. The child later died and the man remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Officials said the 15-year-old driver was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and was released to a parent. A 17-year-old passenger was charged with possession of a firearm under the age of 18 and was released on a citation.

Police determined four other passengers were in the stolen car at the time, though it was not clear if they would also face charges, news outlets reported.

