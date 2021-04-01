BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho boy was repeatedly beaten and tortured before his death in September, investigators and prosecutors have said in court.

The accusations were made in court on Wednesday, where they said Emrik Osuna, 9, was abused by his biological father and another woman.

Monique and Erik Osuna have been charged with first-degree murder in Emrik’s death. Erik Osuna has also been charged with felony counts of altering, concealing or destruction of evidence; inflicting bodily injury; and injury to a child.

Magistrate Judge Daniel Steckel ruled that the murder case for Monique and Erik Osuna will move forward, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Several videos captured on a “nanny cam” system were shown in court Wednesday and depicted repeated abuse against the 9-year-old, who was forced to do physical exercises for hours in a row.

The child appears severely malnourished in the video clips with his ribs protruding from his body, the outlet reported.

“He was very emaciated, looked ill,” Meridian Police Department Officer Scott Frazier said.

Autopsy photos displayed in court Wednesday showed multiple bruises on the child’s face and head, along with bruising on his back and legs.

Detective Joseph Miller spoke with Monique Osuna and said she admitted to repeatedly beating the child. The detective said she told him that she forced Emrik to do exercises for hours on end to “discipline” him, the outlet reported.

Monique and Erik Osuna‘s next court hearing is scheduled for April 26. Their trial dates have yet to be set.

