Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that all residents age 16 and older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 18.

The news comes three weeks after President Biden called on state leaders to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1.

The commonwealth is currently in Phase 1C of its vaccine distribution plan, which includes frontline essential workers in several industries including food service, higher education and public safety.

One in every five residents are fully vaccinated in the state of more than 8.5 million people, according to a press release Thursday.

The governor said the expanded eligibility “marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to put this pandemic behind us.”

