FRANKLIN, La. (AP) - A part-time reserve officer with the Franklin Police Department and his wife were released from jail Thursday after their arrest for alleged crimes involving a juvenile.

Officer Travis Williams, 32, and Sherelle Williams, 37, were arrested Wednesday night, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The couple lives in Franklin.

Travis Williams faces six counts of aggravated crime against nature, while his wife was charged with being an accessory to crimes against nature and obstruction of justice. Details of the alleged crimes were not released.

Travis Williams was released after posting $100,000 bond. His wife was freed after posting $50,000 bond. It was unknown if either has an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Sheriff Blaise Smith said an investigation began after deputies received a complaint Feb. 9 in reference to a possible crime involving a juvenile victim. A detective was assigned and “after a thorough investigation” obtained arrest warrants for the couple, the sheriff said.

Williams‘ employment status and how long he had worked for the Franklin Police Department was not immediately available. A telephone message left for Police Chief Morris Beverly was not immediately returned.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.