By - Associated Press - Thursday, April 1, 2021

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man was found shot to death early Thursday in an alley on the south side of St. Louis, police there said.

Authorities said officers called to the area found the body of the man just after 7 a.m. Thursday in an alley along Tennessee Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

Police did not immediately release the man’s name or any details about the shooting, and no arrests were reported. Police did say homicide detectives were investigating.

