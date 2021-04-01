ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man who was freed from jail while awaiting trial in a rape case has been charged with killing a neighbor this week.

Antione Miller 48, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and other felonies in the shooting death of Damon Hill, 65, in a north St. Louis neighborhood, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Witnesses told police Miller shot Hill and another person who were sitting inside a car, according to court documents. A motive was not released.

No attorney was listed for Miller in court records. He was being held without bail.

Miller was released from jail in 2019 after a federal judge ordered city judges to start holding hearings on defendants’ ability to pay before setting bail. Miller had been in prison since 2017, unable to pay his $75,000 bail, after he was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in September 2016.

He had previous convictions for unlawful use of a weapon in 1995 and second-degree drug trafficking in 1996. He was given two years’ probation for each conviction.

