Stacey Abrams says left-wing activists, Hollywood power players, and various businesses are making a huge mistake by boycotting Georgia in the wake of newly passed election legislation.

The Democratic Party’s 2018 “Peach State” gubernatorial nominee — in addition to the founder of Fair Fight Action — said liberal attempts to punish Republicans for their support of SB 202 are really hurting their ideological peers.

“To our friends across the country, please do not boycott us,” Ms. Abrams told supporters on Wednesday. “And to my fellow Georgians, stay and fight, stay and vote.”

Her comments came as liberal actors like “Mark Hamill” of Star Wars fame and director James Mangold, for instance, both encouraged peers not to bring productions to the state.

“I understand the passion of those calling for boycotts of Georgia following the passage of SB 202,” Ms. Abrams said. “Boycotts have been an important tool throughout our history to achieve social change. But here’s the thing: Black, Latino, AAPI and Native American voters, whose votes are the most suppressed under HB 202, are also the most likely to be hurt by potential boycotts of Georgia.”

Tyler Perry, who has a television studio in Atlanta, echoed Ms. Abrams‘s concerns.

“As some consider boycotting, please remember that we did turn Georgia blue and there is a gubernatorial race on the horizon — that’s the beauty of a democracy,” he wrote in a statement, EW reported Thursday.

