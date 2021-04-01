CHICAGO (AP) - A suspect fatally shot by Chicago police in what the department called an “armed confrontation” was identified Thursday as a 13-year-old.

Adam Toledo died of a gunshot wound to his chest early Monday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Chicago Police said an officer was responding to a scene where gunfire had been detected when the officer shot the suspect.

Police said officers had been dispatched to the Little Village neighborhood on the city’s West Side shortly after 2 a.m. after what is called ShotSpotter technology detected the sound of gunfire in the area.

“Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot” and the officers began chasing him, department spokesman Tom Ahern said.

The officers chased the person into an alley behind Farragut Career Academy High School, where one officer shot him in the chest. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

The police department said the shooting was being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officer or officers who fired their weapons would be placed on administrative duty for 30 days, both of which are routine in officer-involved shootings.

