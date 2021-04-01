ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis woman has pleaded guilty to running a tax fraud scheme that cost the federal government almost $1 million.

Tiffany McAllister, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of tax fraud, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

She admitted that she created two fake companies so she could file false tax returns for clients. She said she claimed income from the companies for herself and clients between Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 31, 2016.

She also prepared tax returns with wages and tax withholdings from other fake businesses, along with fraudulent self-employment business losses and educational expenses.

McAllister faces between 30 to 37 months in prison when she’s sentenced in June.

