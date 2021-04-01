ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 9-year-old boy who was shot while he sat in his family’s car, prosecutor’s announced Thursday.

Darryl Williams, 17, was arrested Wednesday in the death of Caion Greene. Police said he was in a car on March 7 while his family delivered food to his grandmother south of downtown St. Louis when someone opened fire on the car.

Caion’s parents and 7-month-old brother were not injured.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Williams also was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and five counts of armed criminal action.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Williams.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.