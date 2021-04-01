Searchers have located the wreckage of a WWII Navy ship that was sunk while protecting U.S. troops during the liberation of the Philippines.

The USS Johnston, a Fletcher-class destroyer, was lost on Oct. 25, 1944 during the Battle of Leyte Gulf. The ship’s bow was discovered on the edge of an undersea cliff more than 20,000 feet below the surface. On Thursday, U.S. Navy officials said it was the deepest shipwreck ever discovered.

The ship’s hull number — 557 — was seen on the wreckage, confirming its identity, officials said.

Caladan Oceanic, an undersea technology company, sponsored the search, which was led by retired Navy officer Victor Vescovo, now an entrepreneur and explorer.

“The image is impressive and we look forward to seeing the rest of the data collected during the expedition because the story of the [USS Johnston] and her crew is a perfect example for modern sailors of the honor, courage, commitment and valor of their predecessors from the ‘Greatest Generation,’” said retired Rear Admiral Sam Cox, director of the Naval History and Heritage Command.

The Johnston was part of a task force composed of three destroyers, four smaller destroyer escorts and the pilots flying off small escort carriers. They were engaged by four Japanese battleships, including the Yamato, six heavy cruisers, two light cruisers and 11 destroyers.

Although heavily outmatched, ship captain Commander Ernest Evans gave the order to attack. At the end of a battle that lasted nearly three hours, the Johnston was dead in the water and surrounded by enemy ships, Navy officials said.

About 25 minutes after Captain Evans gave the order to abandon ship, the Johnston rolled over and sank. Only 141 crewmembers out of 327 survived the battle. Captain Evans later received a posthumous Medal of Honor. Navy officials said he was the first Native American in the Navy to be awarded the country’s highest award for valor.

Mr. Vescovo’s manned deep submersible vessel reached the wreck site. Navy officials said it has been to the deepest point in all five oceans.

The site will be preserved as the final resting place for many of her crew. The Naval History and Heritage Command will be provided with the sonar data, imagery and field notes collected during the expedition, officials said.

“We have a strict ‘Look, don’t touch’ policy but we collect a lot of material that is very useful to historians and naval architects,” said Mr. Vescovo. “I believe it is important work which is why I fund it privately and we deliver the material to the Navy ‘pro bono.’”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.