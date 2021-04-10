FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - Two women were fatally shot inside an apartment complex and police say they may know the identity of the assailant.

The identities and ages of the women killed Friday night and a description of the potential suspect were not released due to the ongoing investigation, Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes told the Fresno Bee.

“There’s a lot of investigating we need to do,” Cervantes said shortly after midnight Saturday, offering a no comment on what, if any, motive had been determined.

Multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting victim came in about 11:25 p.m. Friday, according to Cervantes.

Officers arrived and found a female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the breezeway of the complex. While providing aid to her, they became aware of another possible victim inside an apartment, Cervantes said.

The woman found in the apartment had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, Cervantes said. The other woman was taken to the hospital, where she died a short time later.

There was no indication that the assailant was still in the area, police said. Per standard protocol, investigators canvassed the area for witnesses and any potential surveillance video.

“We believe that we may potentially have someone ID’d” as the suspect, Cervantes said. “But we’re still working on it.”

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.