NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities have identified a boy killed in an early morning house fire in New Jersey.

Sahir Hartfield, 7, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Newark blaze, which was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, prosecutors in Essex County said.

Arriving crews reported heavy flames and smoke shooting from the residence. Authorities said two adults and three other children - ages one, five and 11 years old - escaped the blaze. All were taken for treatment of injuries said not to be life-threatening.

The boy’s father went to the roof of a neighboring home in an unsuccessful attempt to get back into his residence and save his son, authorities said. Firefighters soon used a ladder to help bring the father down from the neighboring home, which had also caught fire along with another nearby home.

The boy’s body was found on the third floor of the home. The cause remains under investigation.

