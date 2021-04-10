SELBYVILLE, Del. (AP) - A Delaware town’s voluntary fire company says one of its members, a 56-year-old woman, was struck and killed by a department truck at the scene of an earlier crash.

Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company member Laura Madara was standing behind the truck on Friday when its driver backed into her, the Delaware News Journal reports.

The Delaware State Police said in a news release Saturday that a 79-year-old Selbyville man was driving the truck and had been assisting with traffic control at the scene of a separate car crash on Polly Branch Road.

Madara died at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

“We ask that you keep the Madara Family, the Selbyville Fire Company and all of those that loved Laura in your thoughts and prayers,” the fire company said in a statement.

The State Police release said the crash remained under investigation.

