KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder after a couple was shot to death inside a car.

Michael L. Gilmore, 22, was charged Friday in the deaths of Mia Sheridan and Joshua Gilmore-Harris, both 22, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Court documents said the victims were in a relationship and had two children.

Police found the bodies inside a vehicle that came to a stop against a rock wall in eastern Kansas City.

Witnesses told officers Gilmore said he shot both victims during an argument inside the vehicle. Gilmore-Harris reportedly accused Gilmore of owing him money.

Gilmore told police he has known Gilmore-Harris for about 10 years but denied having been with the victims the day they were killed.

Bond was set at $500,000 bond.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.