BOSTON (AP) - A Rhode Island man who pleaded guilty to robbing five Massachusetts banks within a week in September 2018 has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Dong Lee, 50, and an accomplice robbed banks in Andover, Boston, Braintree, Avon and Brockton between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14 in 2018, acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell said in a news release.

Both suspects were arrested by Massachusetts State Police after a high-speed pursuit on Sept. 14, 2018.

Lee was sentenced Friday to eight years and 10 months behind bars and three years of probation. He pleaded guilty in October.

The accomplice, Charles Lamont Wheeler, 46, previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

