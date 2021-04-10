RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Police are trying to piece together how a man was shot to death and another injured at a Rapid City motel.

Police got a call of shots fired at the South Dakota Rose Inn on Friday afternoon, the Rapid City Journal reported. They arrived to find a man shot to death in a room and another injured man in the area. That man was taken to a hospital but police spokesman Brendyn Medina declined to say how he was hurt.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify a car witnesses saw flee the hotel as they heard gunfire. An officer located the car on Friday evening. By the time the officer had turned around to stop the vehicle the driver had parked in a driveway. A group of people got out and ran into a house.

The group later surrendered. Medina said the entire group was detained for questioning but not arrested. Investigators still have to determine who was responsible for the shooting, the relationships between the victims and the people in the car and their connection to the home they fled into, Medina said.

