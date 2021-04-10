ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Four people have been wounded - one critically - in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in western Michigan.

Deputies responding to a report of shots fired in Allendale Township found three victims outside an apartment about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County sheriff’s office said.

They were taken to a hospital by paramedics. A fourth victim had already left the shooting scene for a hospital.

The shooting occurred near Grand Valley State University and a campus safety alert was issued. None of the victims are current students at the school which is west of Grand Rapids.

No arrests have been made.

