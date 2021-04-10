LAS VEGAS (AP) - The burned body of an apparent homicide victim was found Friday in the garage of a Las Vegas home that was set on fire, police said.

The identity and specific cause of death of the victim weren’t immediately released but police said homicide investigators believed the person was killed before the attempt to destroy the residence.

“Evidence located at the scene indicated that the fire was not accidental,” according to a police statement.

Police appealed for anyone with information on the incident to contact the homicide section of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.