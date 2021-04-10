SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) - About 40 vehicles belonging to nonprofits and agencies in the Saginaw area have been vandalized this year.

Six parked Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services small buses were damaged Wednesday and parts were cut off two Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity vans on two occasions in March, officials said.

“As a non-profit organization, we’d much rather have put the ($5,000) spent in replacement of the catalytic converters and security costs into building or repairing homes for families in our community instead,” said Carmen Mora, executive director of the Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity.

Security cameras have been installed at the Habitat for Humanity and transit authority locations.

The transportation agency and the Habitat for Humanity office are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

At least seven other organizations in the region, including a community center, have suffered similar damage to 30 vehicles. Total repair costs were more than $36,000.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.