Walt Disney World in Florida has modified its mask policy so that people visiting the park during the coronavirus pandemic can briefly pose for photos without requiring they keep their faces covered.

Disney recently updated the mask policy it put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the contagious disease caused by the novel coronavirus, to allow exceptions for brief photo opportunities.

In addition to while eating or drinking, Disney said its visitors can now momentarily remove their face masks when taking outdoor photographs while on the grounds of its amusement park in Orlando.

“You may temporarily remove your face covering while actively eating, drinking or taking an outdoor photo, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing during this time,” reads part of the updated mask rule posted on the Disney Parks website recently.

Face masks otherwise remain mandatory at Disney World “at all times, except when dining or swimming,” including for all employees of the park and visitors ages two and up, Disney says on its site.

The latest update to Disney‘s mask-wearing policy took effect Thursday, April 8, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person in respiratory droplets that are expelled when a person infected with the virus breathes, making face coverings a vital tool for combating the pandemic.

A number of states have accordingly put measures in place requiring adults to wear masks in public. President Biden has recently urged governors of those without such requirements to reconsider.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.