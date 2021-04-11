WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A 25-year-old man has been charged with shooting two people in Worcester on Saturday night, police said in a statement Sunday.

Troy Morvan faces several charges including two counts of armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license, police said. He faces arraignment Monday. It could not be determined if he had an attorney.

Officers responded to John Street at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a fight and shots fired.

There they found a 34-year-old shooting victim in a parking lot and another 32-year-old shooting victim nearby.

Police provided first aid to both men and discovered a 19-year-old man who appeared to have suffered some sort of blunt force trauma. All three were taken to area hospitals. Their names and conditions were not disclosed.

Morvan was arrested after showing up at the hospital with what police called injuries consistent with having been in a confrontation.

