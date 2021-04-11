LOS ANGELES (AP) - A 6-year-old boy was shot and wounded when a woman fired a gun into a Los Angeles apartment, police said.

The woman was banging on the door of the apartment in Sun Valley before she opened fire early Saturday, investigators said.

The boy was struck in the foot and rushed to a hospital in unknown condition, CBS 2 reported.

Nobody else was hurt.

Police didn’t immediately release a description of the female suspect. There was no word about a possible motive.

