METAIRIE, La. (AP) - A southeast Louisiana man was shot dead by sheriff’s deputies after deputies say the man pointed a gun at them.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Rivarde tells WWL-TV that deputies went to a Metairie apartment complex on Saturday evening after they were called about a disturbance.

Officials say the first deputy who arrived approached a man, who then went inside an apartment. Rivarde said the apartment resident opened a door, came back outside and pointed a gun at officers, with at least one deputy firing at the man.

The department’s crisis management unit was called in to secure the apartment complex. After that happened, the man came out and pointed his gun at a deputy. At least one officer fired again, and the man went back inside.

Deputies then broke into the apartment and found the man dead from gunshot wounds.

“We’re unsure if the suspect was injured by gunfire from us or if it was self-inflicted,” Rivarde said.

The dead man was not immediately named. Deputies say they found a gun near his body.

