WEST MONROE, La. (AP) - A northeast Louisiana man has been charged with terrorizing after he threatened to blow up houses and shoot police if a landlord tried to evict him.

The News Star of Monroe reports 52-year-old Willie James Henderson Jr. was arrested Thursday. He remained jailed Sunday, with bail set at $50,300. It’s unclear if Henderson has a lawyer to speak for him.

Warrants filed by the West Monroe and Monroe police departments show a letter was hand-delivered Wednesday to a Monroe business threatening anyone who might try to evict someone from Henderson‘s West Monroe home.

The landlord told a police detective he’d gone to court on Tuesday to get an eviction notice. The note said anyone who tried to evict Henderson would be killed and said Henderson was “armed to the teeth and so ready for all of you.”

According to the note, anyone who stepped across a white line in the yard would be shot dead. The landlord said white lines had been painted in the yard since Tuesday.

The letter said Henderson had a propane tank and homemade explosives that would level his house and the ones next to it. The note ended by saying “see you soon liar wear a vest.”

West Monroe city marshals delayed the eviction. Henderson was arrested Thursday outside his home without incident. Police found no explosives.

