PHOENIX (AP) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Phoenix police said Sunday.

They said 37-year-old Carnell Cunningham was taken into custody on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault.

It was unclear Sunday if Cunningham has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Officers were called to the scene about 3:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a woman being assaulted in a moving vehicle that crashed into a Phoenix house.

Police said 23-year-old Mikayla Ballesteros was found unresponsive in the car’s passenger seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition before dying from her injuries.

Witnesses at the scene kept Cunningham from leaving the scene.

Police said Cunningham was driving the car and the motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately released, but detectives developed probable cause to book him into jail.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.