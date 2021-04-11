ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A woman died at a North Carolina jail less than four after hours after she was brought there on Saturday, a sheriff’s office said.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports that Tania Shepherd, 37, appears to at least the third person to die in the last 10 months while in the jail operated by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office or in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

Shepherd “wasn’t feeling well” when a detention officer checked on her, so the officer called for a nurse who arrived 2 minutes later, a news release from the sheriff’s office says. The nurse administered Narcan, a medication used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose, before she was taken to a hospital where she died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate.

Shepherd had been jailed on a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Her bond had been set at $5,000. said Aaron Sarver, a sheriff’s office spokesman.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.