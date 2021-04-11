HOCKESSIN, Del. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man suspected of trying to rob a Delaware bank.

The masked man who entered a M&T; Bank branch in Hockessin on Saturday passed a note to a bank employee in which he demanded money, but he left the bank without any cash after the employee didn’t cooperate with his demands, according to the Delaware State Police.

A State Police news release says the suspect drove off in a light colored sport utility vehicle.

Nobody was injured during the robbery attempt.

