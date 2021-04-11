House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that additional spending proposals on paid leave and prescription drugs are coming soon — on top of President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal.

Mrs. Pelosi pointed out that Mr. Biden already has signaled that he plans to put out additional spending plans, which are expected in the coming weeks.

“Our families bill that would come next and have issues that relate to lowering the cost of prescription drugs … about family and medical leave being made permanent,” the California Democrat said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “And of course I want to make the child tax credit permanent as well. But those are all a matter of conversation as we go forward.”

The Congressional Progressive Caucus wants permanent paid family and medical leave, legislation to reduce prescription drug prices, and a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants to be included as part of Mr. Biden’s broader spending plans.

The CPC said the supposed savings from their prescription drug proposal should be used to lower the eligibility age for Medicare.

Mrs. Pelosi doesn’t have much room for error to get something through the House with Democrats’ slim majority.

Republicans have already signaled they’re opposed to Mr. Biden’s infrastructure proposal, saying it doesn’t spend enough on traditional areas like building roads and bridges and that the $2.5 trillion in corporate tax hikes the president outlined to pay for it would kill jobs.

