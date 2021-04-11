Former President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday for giving up too easily on Republicans’ fight to overturn the 2020 election results.

Mr. Trump referred to Mr. McConnell as a “stone cold loser” at one point, according to an account in The Washington Post.

“If that were [Senate Majority Leader Charles E.] Schumer instead of this dumb son of a bitch Mitch McConnell they would never allow it to happen. They would have fought it,” Mr. Trump said of Congress’ vote to certify the election results on Jan. 6 after a mob of pro- Trump supporters overran the U.S. Capitol to try to block the proceedings.

The former president was speaking to a national Republican gathering at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mr. Trump also mocked Elaine Chao, the former transportation secretary who is married to Mr. McConnell, for resigning over the events of Jan. 6.

Mr. McConnell’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

The former president said he was disappointed in Mr. Pence for not doing enough to block the certification of the election results.

“I wish that Mike Pence had the courage to send it back to the legislatures … I like him so much. I was so disappointed,” Mr. Trump said, according to The Post.

Mr. Trump and his allies said the 2020 election was tainted with wide-scale fraud in the handful of battleground states that put President Biden over the top.

The former president’s team came up essentially empty when they pursued fraud claims in court.

Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump lawyer who was leading the charge, argued last month that her claims of election fraud were so exaggerated that reasonable people shouldn’t accept them as statements of fact.

Dominion Voting Systems sued Ms. Powell and others for defamation for their claims about the company’s role in the alleged scheme.