WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened during a party at a home that was being rented out.

The shooting was reported near Douglas Avenue and Oliver Street around 3 a.m. Sunday. Wichita Police Officer Trevor Macy said a 20-year-old man was found dead in the back yard of a home.

Three other victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening. All three have since been released from the hospital.

Macy said the home where the shooting happened was being rented out on Airbnb at the time.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.