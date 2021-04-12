LEICESTER, Mass. (AP) - One person died in a motorcycle crash in Leicester over the weekend, police said.

A passerby reported seeing a motorcycle in the woods off Route 56 at about 7 a.m. Sunday, Leicester police said in a Facebook post.

Responding officers found the victim nearby and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s name was not publicly disclosed pending notification of family.

A section of Route 56 was closed for several hours while police investigated. The circumstances and cause of the crash remained under investigation.

No additional details were immediately made public.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.